British Airways to return to Pakistan after 10yrs



British Airways returns to Pakistan. Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport start in June. A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan - especially on trade and investment. @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/TGEjopOVx1

— Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) December 18, 2018

It will run flights from London to Islamabad from next year. This is happening after 10 years. BA also announced its new flight routes and destinations for Pakistan.The decision was made because the security situation had improved in Pakistan, the diplomat said."British Airways returns to Pakistan. Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad's new airport start in June," tweeted Thomas Drew the British HC in Pakistan. "A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan -- especially on trade and investment."The commission made this announcement at a joint press conference with Zulfi Bukhari, who has the portfolio of overseas Pakistanis. "For the BA to decide that Pakistan is a safe destination is an achievement in itself," Mr Bukhari said. "This will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries." He added that it was a huge step for the Government of Pakistan. "A sense of security is vital to bring foreign investment."