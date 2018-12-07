BNP candidate Jamil Ahmed Dashti wins PB-47 Kech by-election

December 7, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

BNP-Mengal managed to seize the PB-47 Kech-III seat from the ruling BAP during the by-election on Thursday.

According to the unofficial and unverified results from 56 of the 60 polling stations, BNP candidate Jamil Ahmed Dashti was successful with 5,686 votes. The BAP’s Abdul Rashid Dashti got 5,122 votes.

Polling in the constituency continued from 9am to 5pm without any major incidents. There were 162 polling booths set up at the 60 polling stations.

In third position was the National Party’s Fida Hussain who got 2,759 votes.

The four polling stations from where the results have not come in yet are Nokhan, Jalalabad, Millachat and Gobard.

During the July 25 general election, the BAP’s Abdul Rauf Rind got the most votes but the election commission had declared the election null and void because he was a dual national.

 
 
 

