Blind man’s fake account used for transaction of Rs25million

Liaquat, a blind man in Korangi, had a company registered in his name but he didn’t know about it until the FBR raided his residence in Korangi, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

According to the FBR, a company was opened in Liaquat’s name in 2013 and a transaction of Rs25 million was made in its account.

The company was blacklisted by the FBR.

Liaquat, who sells Ladoo mithai for living, says he came to know about his fake account after the FBR raided his house. “I have lost my identity card thrice and I have a copy of the FIR.”

The FBR officials left Liaquat’s house without making any arrest and summoned him to their office next week.

Fake accounts case

A JIT, formed by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged money laundering through a chain of ‘fake accounts’, has submitted his report to the top court last week.

“The fake accounts were opened and operated through Omni’s employees,” the JIT report said. “These accounts remained engaged in direct transactions with Zardari group, Bahria Town, government departments and their contractors.

The report identified Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town as the main source of deposits into the fake accounts. Around Rs10.02 billion were deposited by Bahria Town. Malik Riaz personally transferred an amount of Rs45 million into the account of a fake entity in Summit Bank on October 8, 2011.

The JIT found Zardari to have misused his authority through the government of Sindh for causing huge misappropriation in prime urban state land.