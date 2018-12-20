Bilawal thinks SC should take notice of ministers commenting on fake accounts case against Zardari

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Thursday that the top court should take notice of federal ministers commenting and discussing the fake accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari.

Supreme Court said that no one will leak the information of the joint investigation team, he said while speaking to media. “Contempt proceedings should be initiated against ministers involved,” he said. Bilawal accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of dictating the interior ministry. The top court should also start an investigation against the premier, he said. “Those bringing in puppet governments are destroying democratic traditions.”

On Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that Zardari should start counting his days in politics. “He is counting our 100 days in power. We should count his days in politics,” he remarked. Many federal ministers have said that the former president will be jailed in the fake accounts case.

On Wednesday, a joint investigation team formed to investigate Sindh money laundering case, submitted its report to the Supreme Court. On September 6, the SC had formed a JIT to probe the money laundering case involving Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks. The JIT interrogated 97 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, his son and former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai.

‘Zardari will not be arrested’

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will not be arrested, remarked PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s trial was completed and he wasn’t arrested. “Zardari is ready to be arrested,” he said.

Ahsan said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the PPP.