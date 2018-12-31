Bilawal and his father can’t topple the government, says Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal and his father don’t have the power to topple the government, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday.

Bilawal said that if his dad gives him permission, then the PTI government will be toppled within 10 days. “PPP should be worried about itself rather than the government,” he said while speaking to the media.

On PPP’s Nafisa Shah’s statement, Fawad remarked that vultures are already present in Sindh. “You gulped down the funds of the poor. What have you not done?”

He reiterated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should step down because he is being investigated over serious accusations. “Our former finance minister went abroad in a government plane and never returned. This is our history.”

The JIT report in the fake accounts case has unearthed a scam. “The real victims are the people of Sindh. Money was spent in Dubai and London, rather than on the people of Sindh. The money which was earmarked for industrial units and farmers and was laundered.”

The Supreme Court should be praised. “We didn’t start the case. The case started in 2015,” he added. In 2016, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said in a press conference that funds into the accounts of Ayyan Ali and Bilawal House are transferred from the same place, Fawad claimed.

He accused the PML-N and PPP of hiding each other’s corruption. “Nawaz and Zardari want corruption to be legalised, otherwise, their politics has been buried,” he remarked. In the previous years, the finance minister and the SECP chairperson were wanted in money laundering cases.

“Zardari was running his own network. However, their scheme flopped when Imran Khan took more seats than them,” he said.

There is no question of governor rule in a democratic group, Fawad added.