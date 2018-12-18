Basant kites may brighten up Lahore skies once again

December 18, 2018

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has confirmed that basant will be celebrated in Lahore. However, celebrations should remain within the prescribed rules and regulations of kite flying for public safety.

It will be celebrated in the second week of February, said Chohan while addressing the media on Tuesday.

There was a ban on kite flying during both tenures of Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

Responding to a question on whether kite flying will be allowed during the basant celebration, Chohan commented Supreme Court’s decision on the matter was available which stated that the festival should be celebrated within the rules and regulations.

The committee will define the negative aspects of basant and deliberate on how to recover, overcome and manage them. After the committee prepares its report, it will be submitted to the CM for implementation in the relevant departments.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

How transparent was KP’s billion tree Tsunami project?

December 18, 2018 7:30 pm

SHC reprimands govt on lack of gynaecologists in Sindh

December 18, 2018 7:04 pm

Woman accused of trafficking girls granted bail in Karachi

December 17, 2018 10:49 pm

Media boycotts KP assembly session to protest mass layoffs

December 17, 2018 8:41 pm

Karachi feels the chill as mercury falls

December 17, 2018 7:05 pm

Karachi girl puts harasser to shame, police take him into custody

December 17, 2018 12:05 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.