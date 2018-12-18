Basant kites may brighten up Lahore skies once again

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has confirmed that basant will be celebrated in Lahore. However, celebrations should remain within the prescribed rules and regulations of kite flying for public safety.

It will be celebrated in the second week of February, said Chohan while addressing the media on Tuesday.

There was a ban on kite flying during both tenures of Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

Responding to a question on whether kite flying will be allowed during the basant celebration, Chohan commented Supreme Court’s decision on the matter was available which stated that the festival should be celebrated within the rules and regulations.

The committee will define the negative aspects of basant and deliberate on how to recover, overcome and manage them. After the committee prepares its report, it will be submitted to the CM for implementation in the relevant departments.