BAP wins by-election in Balochistan’s Kech

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has won the PB-47 Kech-III seat in the by-election on Thursday.

According to the unofficial results, BAP candidate Abdur Rasheed Dashti was successful with 7,088 votes. BNP-M’s Jamil Ahmed Dashti came second with 5,758 votes.

In the third position was National Party’s Fida Hussain, who secured 3,055 votes.

Polling in the constituency continued from 9am to 5pm without any major incidents. At least 162 polling booths were set up at 60 polling stations.

During the July 25 general election, the BAP’s Abdul Rauf Rind got the most votes but the election commission had declared the election null and void because he was a dual national.