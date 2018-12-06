Azam Swati resigns as federal science and technology minister

Federal Science and Technology Minister Azam Swati resigned from his post on Thursday.

He has sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under these circumstances I cannot retain my post, he said. I will defend myself in this case without a position of power, Swati added.

He said that the prime minister has accepted his resignation.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case against Swati for his misuse of power in the transfer of the Islamabad IG. Recently, the court said he can be can tried under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.