Asif Zardari’s name to be placed on the ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

Asif Ali Zardari’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List, announced Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, he said the government has decided to put the names of all the people being investigated by the JIT in the fake accounts case on the Exit Control List. The JIT investigating the case recently submitted its report to the Supreme Court, as did the FIA. The FIA report said the Zardari Group, Bahria Group and Omni Group were involved in corruption of over Rs42 billion through kickbacks and money laundering.

The cabinet was impressed by the work done by the FIA, he said.

The names of 172 people being investigated by the JIT have been placed on the ECL, Fawad said. Those being investigated include Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Omni Group head Anwar Majeed, his son AG Majeed and Bahria Town head Malik Riaz and several members of his family, among others.

When asked if the PPP co-chairperson will be arrested on December 31, Fawad remarked: “What can we say?”

The security situation in Karachi has deteriorated, he said while referring to the targeted killing of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi. MQM founder incited violence among people. The speech went viral on social media and the UK authorities have done nothing for it, he said. “We have decided we will discuss Altaf Hussain’s incitement to violence with the UK government.”

He remarked that gangs from South Africa have become active in Karachi too. The premier has directed the foreign office to take up the matter with South African authorities, Fawad shared.

The information minister pointed out that the facial recognition cameras installed in Islamabad and Karachi have many problems. They are either not working or not identifying faces.

A task force has been made to modernise our industries such as mining. “We want to promote research,” he said. The taskforce for a technology-driven economy will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood was commended for trying to turn PM House into a university. “It will be turned into a Darul Hikma [House of Knowledge] first, where research will be conducted and then turned into a university,” he said. “The point is that there are different centres of excellence across Pakistan. We think that the research should be brought together and forwarded to the government for implementation.”