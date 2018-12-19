ASF foils heroin smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

December 19, 2018

The Airport Security Force has arrested a suspect at the Islamabad airport and recovered over one kg of heroin from his possession.

According to details, the drug was hidden in boxes of Vaseline and beauty creams.

The ASF said that the suspect was travelling to Jeddah in an international flight. The suspect has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.

Related story: ANF foils smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

On December 11, the ANF had arrested an accused at the Islamabad airport. Irfan Khan, a resident of Dir, was boarding a plane to Riyadh when the ANF officials arrested him.

The security officials seized nearly 3,000 pills of a banned substance from his luggage.

 
 


