Asad Umar thinks PIA is a ‘black hole’

Finance Minister Asad Umar was at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when people saw him and complained to him about the mismanagement of Pakistan International Airline.
In a viral video, Umar can be seen speaking to a PIA official on the phone. He mentioned the passengers' complaint that the airline is cancelling confirmed tickets. “This is what I told your air marshal [PIA CEO],” said Umar, adding that “I released Rs17billion last month and I told them I am sinking this into a black hole.”
For God's sake, get somebody senior here and tell somebody to deal with it, the federal minister asked the official to resolve the matter.
