Asad Umar thinks PIA is a ‘black hole’

December 24, 2018




Finance Minister Asad Umar was at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when people saw him and complained to him about the mismanagement of Pakistan International Airline.

In a viral video, Umar can be seen speaking to a PIA official on the phone. He mentioned the passengers' complaint that the airline is cancelling confirmed tickets. “This is what I told your air marshal [PIA CEO],” said Umar, adding that “I released Rs17billion last month and I told them I am sinking this into a black hole.”

For God's sake, get somebody senior here and tell somebody to deal with it, the federal minister asked the official to resolve the matter.
 
 

One Comment

  1. haroon lakhani   December 24, 2018 4:05 pm/ Reply

    PIA is white elephant and so should be dumped as soon as possible. We have many other white elephants like steel mill, railway, K electric, etc.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

MQM and PPP emerge victorious in Karachi’s local government elections

December 24, 2018 10:16 am

Karachi doctors who graduated in 1984 finally get their degrees

December 23, 2018 8:54 pm

Karachi police arrests alleged heroin dealer

December 22, 2018 8:39 pm

Body of suspected honour killing victim exhumed in Karachi’s Qasba Colony

December 22, 2018 12:43 pm

ISPR DG dabbles in Karachi’s famous street cricket

December 22, 2018 12:06 pm

Karachi’s Hazara Colony saves shop-house structures in KCR clean-up

December 22, 2018 9:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.