Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s bail extended till January 7

This is the fourth extension he has received. The PPP had planned protests if his bail was not extended.Strict security measures were taken outside the court, which was sealed from all four sides. It was difficult for anyone, even the media, to get inside.Party workers and leaders were barred from coming to the banking court. Only Zardari, Talpur and their legal teams were allowed in.The Supreme Court has stopped the banking court from passing any orders. It can only pass orders after the Supreme Court allows it to do so.Zardari and Talpur are being investigated in a money laundering case involving over Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks. Also being investigated are Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group. Both are in custody.His son, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said they will not tolerate political revenge. We are considering the JIT’s report, he said during a parliamentary meeting of the party in Islamabad on Thursday.He said that investigations should be started against ministers who leaked the JIT report.The PPP has called an executive committee meeting in Naudero on December 26 where, according to leader Maula Bux Chandio, historic decisions will be made.In another blow to the former president, the PTI filed a petition for his disqualification on Thursday. They say he should be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 for failing to disclose all of his assets.PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman filed the petition with the ECP, which accepted it. Sher Zaman said there will be some good news heading the people’s way on December 24.