Artificial flavouring, rotten vegetables used to prepare ketchup, achaar in Karachi’s Malir

December 19, 2018




The Sindh Food Authority has raided and sealed a factory in the Khokrapar area of Malir for making substandard products using harmful chemicals.

The factory, which was set up in a residential area, was producing ketchup, candy, achaar and chutney in unhygienic manner.

Related: Karachi food poisoning case: Police arrest restaurant, sister company’s general managers

In the ketchup, artificial flavouring was being used instead of tomatoes and was sold to different restaurants and stalls.



Chemicals and textile colours were used to make the chutney, the food authority said, adding that rotten fruit and vegetables were used in the achaar.

The authorities have confiscated all the materials and samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kamran Madhuri, four others granted bail in Chakra Goth case

December 18, 2018 4:38 pm

Karachi con artists minting money under guise of madrassa donations

December 18, 2018 4:25 pm

Don’t let pressure get to you, Younis advises women cricketers

December 18, 2018 3:18 pm

Blasters beat Challengers in women’s one-day tournament

December 18, 2018 12:54 pm

Supreme Court orders removal of Rangers checkpoints from Karachi parks

December 17, 2018 8:52 pm

Why Karachi is getting too hot to handle

December 17, 2018 8:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.