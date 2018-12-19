Artificial flavouring, rotten vegetables used to prepare ketchup, achaar in Karachi’s Malir

The factory, which was set up in a residential area, was producing ketchup, candy, achaar and chutney in unhygienic manner.In the ketchup, artificial flavouring was being used instead of tomatoes and was sold to different restaurants and stalls.Chemicals and textile colours were used to make the chutney, the food authority said, adding that rotten fruit and vegetables were used in the achaar.The authorities have confiscated all the materials and samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.