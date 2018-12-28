Army chief confirms death sentences of 22 terrorists

December 28, 2018

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Friday death sentence of 22 ‘hardcore’ terrorists.

The convicts were involved in different terrorist attacks, including attacking law enforcement agencies, carrying out sectarian killings, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station and educational institutions. As many as 176 people, including 19 armed forces personnel and 41 police/levies officials were killed, while 217 were injured in these attacks. Arms and explosives have been seized from their possession. The convicts were tried by special military courts.

Fifteen other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Two other suspects, who were tried by the special military court, were found not guilty and were acquitted.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Army chief confirms death sentences of 15 terrorists

December 16, 2018 11:36 am

Pakistan observes fourth anniversary of APS attack

December 16, 2018 11:35 am

People whose tenures last 3 years can’t make decisions for the nation, says Zardari

December 15, 2018 7:08 pm

KP govt wants existing laws to apply to erstwhile PATA

December 12, 2018 6:08 pm

Supreme Court orders removal of wedding halls from military land in Karachi

December 4, 2018 6:54 pm

Security forces rescue six hostages, kill wanted terrorist in DI Khan

December 1, 2018 3:45 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.