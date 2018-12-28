Army chief confirms death sentences of 22 terrorists

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Friday death sentence of 22 ‘hardcore’ terrorists.

The convicts were involved in different terrorist attacks, including attacking law enforcement agencies, carrying out sectarian killings, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station and educational institutions. As many as 176 people, including 19 armed forces personnel and 41 police/levies officials were killed, while 217 were injured in these attacks. Arms and explosives have been seized from their possession. The convicts were tried by special military courts.

Fifteen other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Two other suspects, who were tried by the special military court, were found not guilty and were acquitted.