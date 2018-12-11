Arms seized from empty house in Karachi raid

Two suspects affiliated with the Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) South Africa network were taken into custody by the Rangers during a raid in North Karachi Sector III on Tuesday.

On information provided by the suspects, the paramilitary force also raided an empty house in Azizabad and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The seized items included around 40 weapons, 17 kilogrammes of plastic explosives, 350 hand grenades, more than 100 rockets, Avan bombs and launchers and more than 42,000 bullets.

The suspects were identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem. Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were constantly in touch with the MQM South Africa network. They had gone into hiding after a raid on the party’s head office, Nine Zero, in March, 2015.

After the operation, Rangers Director-General Major General Mohammad Saeed inspected the seized arms and ammunition.

In October, 2016, police had recovered the biggest ever cache of firearms in the history of the metropolis hidden in an abandoned house in the vicinity of Nine Zero. The firearms, seized from a house located behind Lal Qila Ground and Khursheed Begam Memorial Hall had included over 300 anti-aircraft rocket-launchers and sub-machine guns.

The weapons were hidden in an out-of-use water tank. The number of recovered weapons was so huge that full-capacity trucks were called in to transport them.