Armed assailants beat up two transgender people in Karachi

A man and his three sons stormed into the home of two members of the transgender community and assaulted them in Karachi’s Bin Qasim area on Sunday.

The armed assailants entered the home of the victims, Noor and Nargis, and beat them up with sticks.

The suspects beat up other members of the transgender community as well and told them leave Pipri, Bin Qasim, threatening to kill them otherwise.

Members of the transgender community took to the streets to protest the incident outside the Malir Press Club. They were led by Mazhar Anjum.

The protesters called for justice and announced to stage a sit-in on the National Highway if the culprits were not arrested.

Transgender persons are being targeted in an extremist movement, Anjum said, warning that a long protest will be held unless Bin Qasim police arrests the culprits.

According to transgender rights activist Taimur Kamal since 2015, there have been more than 57 reported killings of members of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and many more have been killed but their deaths haven’t been reported.

With reporting by Imran Athar