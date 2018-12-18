Are Zardari, Sharif meeting in January?

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Zardari have reportedly had a telephonic conversation and they have agreed to meet in January, sources told SAMAA TV Tuesday.

The sources said that the two leaders exchanged views on the country’s political situation, adding that the PML-N will launch a public contact campaign on December 30.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are likely to lead the campaign.

Mariyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N spokesperson, has denied the media reports and said that there was no telephonic conversation between Sharif and Zardari.

She asked media to refrain from airing stories based on speculations.

The PPP too has said that the telephonic conversation between the two leaders was nothing but a rumour.

We wouldn’t have hidden the news if the two leaders had spoken to each other, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said.