APS attack survivor now trains youth against terrorism

December 16, 2018




A survivor of the attack on Army Public School has resolved to stop similar tragic events from taking place in the future.

Ahmed Nawaz, who managed to make his way to the hospital while carnage ensued in the educational institute, said that the incident will not be forgotten.

He added that his brother was also martyred in the attack. Nawaz expressed his determination to stop similar events from occurring in the country.

British media reported that he trains children against terrorism through his campaign named "Action Counters Terrorism".
 
 

