Another suspect arrested in 2012 Kohistan honour killing case

Another suspect has been arrested in the 2012 honour killing of five girls in Kohistan.

The suspect, Habibullah, has been arrested as part of Supreme Court-ordered action to apprehend the culprits behind the murders.

The number of suspects in custody has now risen to five, with Habibullah’s arrest. The other four suspects are in jail after their police remand expired.

The girls were killed in 2012 after a video of them clapping while a man danced at a wedding emerged. The case was highlighted after a man named Afzal Kohistani approached the Supreme Court over the case, in which his three brothers who were seen dancing in the video, were also killed.

On December 3, the suspects admitting to murdering three of the girls and disposing of their bodies in a stream.