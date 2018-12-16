ANF foils smuggling bid at Karachi airport

December 16, 2018

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a smuggling bid, arresting a suspect at the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday.

The ANF spokesperson confirmed that chemical used for preparation of a drug was seized from a suspect who was from Mardan. He was attempting to smuggle the chemical, estimated to be worth Rs20 million, from Karachi to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, in another incident at the Karachi airport, Customs officials had seized narcotics worth more than Rs700 million from the possession of a Nigerian woman from Qatar. She had hidden around four kilogrammes of heroin in food cans.

 
 

