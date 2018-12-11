ANF foils smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

The ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid at the Islamabad airport on Tuesday. A man was caught trying to smuggle a banned substance.

Related: ANF foils four separate drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport

The suspect, identified as Irfan Khan, belongs to Dir. He was boarding a plane to Riyadh when the ANF officials arrested him.

The security officials seized nearly 3,000 pills of a banned substance from his luggage. He was carrying a fake prescription too.

The suspect remarked that his friend had given the medicines to him. Further investigation is under way.