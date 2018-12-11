ANF foils smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

December 11, 2018

The ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid at the Islamabad airport on Tuesday. A man was caught trying to smuggle a banned substance. 

Related: ANF foils four separate drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport

The suspect, identified as Irfan Khan, belongs to Dir. He was boarding a plane to Riyadh when the ANF officials arrested him.

The security officials seized nearly 3,000 pills of a banned substance from his luggage. He was carrying a fake prescription too.

The suspect remarked that his friend had given the medicines to him. Further investigation is under way.

 

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

ANF foils bid to smuggle 25 heroin-soaked sweaters out of Pakistan

December 7, 2018 1:29 pm

ANF arrests two drug peddlers in Karachi

December 6, 2018 9:25 pm

ANF foils four separate drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport

November 25, 2018 12:06 pm

Two women arrested at the Islamabad airport for smuggling heroin

November 10, 2018 2:49 pm

Man arrested for smuggling ice at Sialkot airport

October 23, 2018 10:59 am

Government to audit the new Islamabad airport

October 11, 2018 4:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.