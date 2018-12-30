Amid strict security, Quetta’s PB-26 ready to vote again tomorrow

By-elections in Quetta’s PB-26 constituency will be held tomorrow (Monday). All preparations for the polls were wrapped up Sunday.

A tough contest is expected between Hazara Democratic Party’s Qadir Ali Nail and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and joint opposition candidate Muhammad Turabi.

PTI’s Khaliq Dar Noorzai and Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen’s Agha Muhammad Raza are also contesting the seat.

A total of 18 people submitted their nomination papers, of whom some withdrew later. More than 10 people are contesting the PB-26 seat now. According to an election commission spokesperson, 49 polling stations have been set up, of which 28 are for men, 19 for women and two are for both. All polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’. The number of registered voters is 57, 675.

Strict security measures will be in place during the by-poll. Apart from FC and police personnel, Pakistan Army troops will also be present. Security officials will be deployed inside and outside polling stations.

The election commission has deployed 393 staff members, including 49 presiding officers, 172 assistant presiding officers, and 172 polling officers.

Turabi, the losing candidate in PB-26 during the July general election, has the support of Balochistan National Party and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party while Nail is being supported by Balochistan Awami Party, Awami National Party and JUI-S.

On November 15, the election commission ordered re-polling in PB-26 constituency after declaring the election of Balochistan MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad null and void. He secured the most votes in the July 25 general election.

The ECP announced the decision on an application filed by Turabi.

The ECP also rejected Turabi’s petition asking to be declared the winner in light of the decision.

Hazara Democratic Party’s Kohzad was disqualified after he was found to be an Afghan national. The Balochistan High Court had allowed him to contest the election after the returning officer raised objections to his candidacy.