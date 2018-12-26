Ali Raza Abidi’s funeral prayers to be offered in Karachi

The funeral prayers of former MQM-Pakistan MNA Ali Raza Abidi will be offered in Karachi today (Wednesday).

They will be held at Yasrab Imambargah in Defence Phase IV and laid to rest at DHA graveyard. The prayers will be offered at 4pm.

Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi on Tuesday night. He was hit by three bullets and succumbed to his injuries at PNS Shifa. Counter-Terrorism Department Incharge Raja Umar Khattab remarked that the target killers shot him within 10 seconds and escaped. He said that it seems as if they were following him.

MQM-Pakistan has announced three-day mourning.

Ali Raza Abidi served as an MNA from 2013 to 2018. The former MQM-P lawmaker was defeated by the PTI chief Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-243 constituency during the July 25 general election. Abidi has been loggerheads with his former comrades after differences surfaced between groups within the party.