Al Azizia reference: Judge says everyone lies in court and then they expect justice

“The petitioner, lawyer and suspect, everyone lies in court. Lying in court has become a culture now,” he said while hearing the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Nawaz was granted exemption from appearance on Monday as he wasn't feeling well.“Why weren't the papers [pertaining to Al Azizia] submitted to the court?” he asked. The court asked Nawaz to submit replies to difficult questions.NAB Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq said that the prosecution will complete the trial responsibly, adding that the burden of the proof lies on the suspect.Prosecutor Wasiq Malik the suspect has been unjust with the country. “They have hidden the papers and have been asking others to find them,” he said.Defence lawyer Khawaja Harris will start giving final arguments in the case from Tuesday.