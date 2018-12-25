Al Azizia and fake accounts cases have left PM Khan ‘puzzled’

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Tuesday that he has been left ‘puzzled and perplexed’ by people who are defending Sharif family and Zardari.

I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers. https://t.co/ExUNShuqdE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2018

The Panama JIT report and the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail —getting impoverished and drowning in debt, he wrote on social media. “The scale [and] methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous [and] mind-boggling,” he added.

On Monday, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case. In fake accounts case, the Supreme Court ordered the freezing of the sale or purchase of four properties, including Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi and Park Lane Tower in Islamabad. The FIA told the court that the land for Bahria Icon Tower was illegally acquired. All four properties are either built on land that has been illegally acquired or made using money obtained via kickbacks, says the FIA.

According to the report, the 60-floor Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi’s Clifton used government land.

Bahria Group and Dinshaw have shares in this, said the report. It added that Bagh Ibne Qasim’s land has also been used in the icon tower’s construction.