Akhtar Mengal wants DG Khan and Rajanpur back in Balochistan

BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that all areas that were once Balochistan’s and have been added to other provinces should be restored.

Speaking during the National Assembly session on Friday, he said a big part of Balochistan was given to Iran.

DG Khan and Rajanpur were once part of Balochistan, he said.

We should consider whether our issues will be solved by making new provinces, said Mengal.

If the rulers truly want to help Balochistan, they should give back the areas that were once Balochistan’s, he said.