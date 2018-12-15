AJK government wants to open religious sites for Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists pilgrims

December 15, 2018

The Azad Jammu Kashmir government wants to open the religious sites for Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Saturday.

Following Pakistan government’s decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, the AJK PM has forwarded a proposal to the government of Pakistan for approval.

“We have more than 600 sites of Hindu, Sikh and Budh religions, including Sharda and Ali Baig in AJK,” the premier said. “We are planning to renovate, recondition and open these places for followers from Indian-administered Kashmir.”

The move will strengthen the confidence between the people, and governments of Pakistan and India to resolve conflicts peacefully in the region, he added.

“I have asked the government of Pakistan to open all the traditional routes between Azad Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir for religious visitors,” AJK premier added.

 
 

