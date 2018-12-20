After four months in power, PTI finally has a Public Accounts Committee

The much-debated over Public Accounts Committee and Law and Justice Committee was announced Thursday night, SAMAA TV reported.According to a circular issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the PAC comprises 30 members of the National Assembly and Senate while the Law and Justice Committee has 20 members.The PAC includes Shehbaz Sharif, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Malik Aamir Dogar, Munaza Hassan, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheeraz Mahmood and Aijaz Ahmed Shah, among others.Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Hina Rabbani, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Ali Nawaz Shah, Talha Mahmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sherry Rehman, Syed Shibli Faraz, Ahmed Khan and Seemee Ezdi are the other members of the PAC.The PAC is responsible for examining the funds granted by parliament for government expenditures.For months, the government and the opposition failed to decide who should head the PAC because of which legislative work has come to a halt in the National Assembly.