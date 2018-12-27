After 11 years, PPP supporters still ask ‘who killed Benazir Bhutto?’

December 27, 2018
On her 11th death anniversary, PPP supporters are still no closer to answers about who killed Benazir Bhutto.

She was assassinated on December 27, 2007 while waving to supporters during a rally at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh.

Two police officers were given 17 years each in her murder but five suspects were acquitted. Then president Pervez Musharraf is a proclaimed offender in the case.

The PPP’s appeals are being heard at the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench

Faisal Khan Niazi, the former secretary general of the High Court Bar Rawalpindi, said Benazir’s murder case wasn’t properly investigated. If it was then her murderer would have been caught, he said.

Related: Sindh government announces public holiday on December 27

The PPP-led Sindh government announced a public holiday to mourn the death of the former prime minister.

This lack of closure has deepened her workers’ grief. Every year, PPP supporters travel to Garhi Khuda Bux near Larkana, where the mausoleum of the Bhutto family is. They cry, they pray and they vow to find ‘bibi’s’ killers.

People began to arrive in Garhi Khuda Bux the night before the anniversary. The top leadership of the party arrived in nearby Naudero ahead of the event. Benazir’s husband Asif Zardari and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are among other senior members of the party who will speak at the event.
 
 


