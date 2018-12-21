Advisory council to run PML-N if Nawaz goes to jail on Dec 24

An advisory council will run the PML-N affairs if the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is arrested on December 24, the party leadership decided in a meeting. Thursday.

A party meeting chaired by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was held in Lahore on Thursday. The party leadership considered the names of Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah for the head of the advisory council.

However, the sources said former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lead it. Azma Bokhari, one of the firebrand party leaders, will lead the PML-N social media cell.

The party leadership is still indecisive over the roles of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, as their names didn’t come under discussion.

An accountability court had reserved its verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif on December 19. The verdict will be announced on December 24, Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N’s president and Nawaz’s younger brother, led the party when Nawaz was sent to jail along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retired) Safdar in the Avenfield properties case. He has been in NAB’s custody since his arrest on October 5, when he went to their office to record statement in the Saaf Pani Company case.