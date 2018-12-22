Accountability won’t stop, PM Khan tells opposition parties

December 22, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will do everything for the opposition parties but warned that the process of accountability will not be stopped.

“The opposition accuses us of carrying out revengeful acts against them,” PM Khan said on Saturday, addressing a ceremony in Lahore held to highlight the 100-day performance of the Punjab government. “All the inquiries were launched by the previous governments and we haven’t initiated a single inquiry.”

The two main opposition parties, the PML-N and PPP, accused the ruling party of using the National Accountability Bureau to target members of opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president and the opposition leader in the National Assembly, has been in NAB’s custody since his arrest on October 5, when he went to their office to record his statement in the Saaf Pani Company case.

“Shehbaz Sharif is in NAB’s jail and the assembly wants to make him the head of the Public Accounts Committee,” PM Khan remarked. “The world will laugh at us.”

The National Assembly passed a law in the previous tenure that a corrupt person can lead a party, he said, targeting his rival Nawaz Sharif. “What kind of example are we setting?”

China has caught 400 ministers and thousands of other government officials over corruption in last five years because they knew corruption destroys society, PM Khan added.

Usman Buzdar is an honest man

Criticising the previous PML-N government for spending Punjab’s budget in Lahore, the PM said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is an honest man as his loyalty is with this country only.

“The individual who owns everything outside the country can’t be loyal to this country,” PM Khan said. “Rulers have made properties outside the country in the past.”

Taking steps to improve performance of Punjab departments: CM Buzdar

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister also addressed the ceremony and said his government in the province was taking steps to improve the performance of provincial departments.

“We launched an operation against encroachment first time ever in the history of Punjab,” CM Buzdar added. “We have opened the doors of CM house for the people.”

We will serve the people of Punjab more than what they expected from us, he said.

 
 


