Accountability court grants NAB 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique

They will be presented before the court on December 22. The NAB prosecutor had asked for a 15-day remand, however, the court rejected that request. The court also approved a medical test to be conducted for the Rafique brothers.During the hearing on Wednesday, NAB’s investigation officer informed the court that they were unable to find the Paragaon Housing project records. Qaiser Amin Butt, who has turned witness for the prosecution, says the records are with Paragaon City CEO Nadeem Zia, said the officer.Meanwhile, Khawaja Saad leveled accusations of human rights violations against NAB. He said each cell has a camera, asking whether they were terrorists. When we change our clothes we have to put a sheet on the camera, he said, adding that the bathroom had a camera at first but it was later removed.The breakfast we get is inedible, he added. He also said that there are no locks in the bathroom. The judge ordered that locks be installed in the bathrooms and any cameras be removed.During the hearing, a heavy contingent of police was deployed. They stopped lawyers from entering the courtroom, resulting in a scuffle.Khawaja Saad and his brother were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court refused to extend their pre-arrest bail. He is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.