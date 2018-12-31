Accountability court gave Nawaz the benefit of the doubt in the Flagship reference

December 31, 2018

Photo: AFP

The final verdict has been prepared in the Flagship reference, in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was acquitted on December 24.

According to the accountability court’s verdict, it was accused that Nawaz and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz used the companies to manage/acquire expensive properties and move funds to hide the real source of the funds.

Related: Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years, $25m fine in the Al Azizia reference

However, the court acquitted Nawaz in the case due to insufficient evidence. The court has to find a person guilty beyond all reasonable doubt and it could not do so with Nawaz, therefore it decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Upon cumulative consideration, the possiblity of the accused No 1 [Nawaz] being the real beneficial owner of the assets cannot be ruled out based on the evidence,” read the final court order, adding that it had acquitted him of the charges framed against him personally.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

FIA requests the Supreme Court to close the Asghar Khan case

December 29, 2018 1:53 pm

Nawaz Sharif misses wife, asks daughter to bring Kulsoom Nawaz’s photos to jail

December 27, 2018 10:42 pm

Watch: Maryam arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail with her grandmother to meet Nawaz Sharif

December 27, 2018 12:58 pm

KP Assembly session adjourned amid ruckus over Nawaz’s conviction

December 26, 2018 11:14 pm

Nawaz may fly out of the country in a month, predicts Rehman Malik

December 26, 2018 7:34 pm

Here’s how Nawaz Sharif is spending his days in Kot Lakhpat Jail

December 26, 2018 5:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Abdul Moiz Jaferii

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.