Accountability court gave Nawaz the benefit of the doubt in the Flagship reference

The final verdict has been prepared in the Flagship reference, in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was acquitted on December 24.

According to the accountability court’s verdict, it was accused that Nawaz and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz used the companies to manage/acquire expensive properties and move funds to hide the real source of the funds.

Related: Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years, $25m fine in the Al Azizia reference

However, the court acquitted Nawaz in the case due to insufficient evidence. The court has to find a person guilty beyond all reasonable doubt and it could not do so with Nawaz, therefore it decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Upon cumulative consideration, the possiblity of the accused No 1 [Nawaz] being the real beneficial owner of the assets cannot be ruled out based on the evidence,” read the final court order, adding that it had acquitted him of the charges framed against him personally.