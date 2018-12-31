A guide to what routes to take in Karachi on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve in Karachi often means blocked roads and increased police personnel on duty. This year isn’t any different, though Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says he doesn’t want the people to be annoyed.

Chairing a security meeting, Shah and the police have come up with a traffic and security plan.

There will be 4,000 police officers on duty today (Monday) in District South with special arrangements made in District West and other areas.

Anyone roaming around with weapons will be arrested and one-wheeling and driving motorcycles without silencers will not be allowed. Anyone drunk or using drugs will be arrested too.

The traffic police have also issued a traffic diversion plan for New Year’s Eve.

How to get to Sea View

All traffic coming from Akhtar Colony via the Express Way and Korangi will not be allowed to move towards Khayaban-e-Ittehad [for Sea View]. It will be diverted to Korangi Road and onwards to Sharae Faisal, Regent Chowk, Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk and Teen Talwar.

From there, you can take a left and turn onto Ch Khaleequz Zaman Road go towards the Gizri Bridge and take a right onto Khayaban-e-Shamsheer at the Saudi Consulate traffic light and continue on till McDonalds. Turn left to head towards the Village Restaurant and Khayaban-e-Ittehad. Alternatively, you can also not turn off on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer and instead continue on Khayaban-e-Hafiz until you hit Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

All traffic coming from Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and New Karachi will use the MA Jinnah Road, Garden Road and Zaibunnissa Street route. They will turn right at the Avari Signal towards Sind Club Chowk and continue on till Teen Talwar to take the same route.

Traffic coming from Gadap, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Jamshed Town and Saddar will use the same route. You can also go from Club Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Deen Muhammad Wafai Road, Shaheen Complex to II Chundrigar Road and turn off from Jinnah Bridge to Mai Kolachi and continue on towards Boat Basin, Punjab Colony and Sunset Boulevard from where you can turn off onto Korangi Road.

Another route would be turning right at Boat Basin at Benazir park and continuing down past BBQ Tonight, Bilawal Chowrangi and then take a left and head past Dolmen Mall and McDonalds towards Sea View and the Village Restaurant.

What roads are going to be closed?

No traffic will be allowed from PIDC Chowk to Ziauddin Bridge towards Lilly Bridge or from PIDC Chowk to Club Road. Traffic will also be blocked on 26th Street from Bilawal Chowrangi to the Bahria Underpass (near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Mazaar) and from Teen Talwar to Do Talwar.

All heavy traffic coming from Mauripur Road will not be allowed to move towards Mai Kolachi Road and will be diverted from Jinnah Bridge via Hub River Road and Sharae Pakistan.

Other traffic will be allowed from Jinnah Bridge towards MT Khan Road, PIDC, Shaheen Chowk and onwards to Sharae Faisal.

All heavy traffic like water tankers, dumpers, trailers and trucks will not be allowed to enter the city from 6pm onwards.

You won’t be allowed to park on major roads like Sharae Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road or MT Khan Road.

Diversions in DHA

Residents of DHA Phase V, VI and VII can get to Phase VIII from the following intersections, which will be open:

26th Street-Ittehad

Saba Avenue-Ittehad

Shaheen traffic light-Ittehad

Shujaat traffic light-Ittehad

Bahria intersection-Ittehad

Basically, roads from Phase V, VI and VII to Khayaban-e-Ittehad will be open. The other end of the road (Korangi Road) will be blocked.

If you have any issues, you can contact the Traffic Police Helpline 1915. You can also subscribe to the traffic police’s WhatsApp number for updates (0305-9266907) or tune in to Sindh Police Radio FM 88.6, or access its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice) for more details.