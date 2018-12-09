Weather turns pleasant as Karachi receives winter showers

Winter showers lashed different parts of Karachi on Sunday.

It rained on II Chunrigar Road, Tariq Road, Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Sharae Faisal and North Nazimabad.

Karachi had received its first winter rain on Sunday morning. It rained in Defence, Korangi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed and light showers were reported in Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

After cloudy weather and predictions of rain across the country from Sunday to Tuesday, it finally rained in Karachi, marking the first showers of the winter.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that rain is expected on Wednesday too.