51% health care workers have experienced violence in Peshawar

Every second health care provider, whether doctor, nurse or support staff of hospitals, in Peshawar has experienced or witnessed violence on the job at the hands of patients, their relatives or the public.

According to a study conducted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Khyber Medical University and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department in health care centres in Peshawar, 51% of the doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff have either experienced or witnessed violence while performing their duties.

The findings of the study were launched at Peshawar’s Pearl Continental hotel on Thursday.

The study involved 842 health care providers (HCP). It shows that 30% of the HCP were victims of violence and 50% had experienced verbal violence. Nearly two-thirds of the participants, which is 61%, were worried about violence at their workplace.

Calling for public awareness and advocacy to control both physical and verbal violence, the speakers said patients become intolerant and resort to violence when they don’t get the attention they were expecting from the HCPs.

Dr Mirwais Khan, who heads an ICRC project in Pakistan—Health Care in Danger Initiative, played a video on the significance of health care facilities and the impact of violence. It showed a father rushing his wounded daughter to a hospital crossing the busy roads and traffic jams. He was trying to keep her from falling unconscious and in the end, when he gets close to the hospital and takes her out of the car, he sees that someone had torched the hospital and people were running out of it. The father loses hope of survival for his daughter.

Dr Khan told the participants that ambulance drivers are physically assaulted when they get late in traffic because vehicles don’t give them way.

Why is this happening?

KP Health Services Additional Director-General Dr Tahir Bashir Khilji pointed out that the number of health facilities in the province are not at par with the increase in population.

He said that the socio-economic condition of people is also a reason for the rise in intolerance and violence. “We have lost our doctors, polio workers through attacks on ambulances and damage to the infrastructure,” he said, adding that health facilities are often burnt, distressing HCPs.

He asked how the staff was expected to provide the best service when they did not feel safe. Unfortunately, the HCPs have also become sensitised to verbal violence as it is a routine part of the job.

He informed that they have prepared protocols for treatment in public hospitals in which a patient is examined in two hours and expecting a decrease in this time wouldn’t be possible.

Dr Khan was asked why violence cases are more common in public hospitals than private hospitals to which KP Health Secretary Dr Farooq Jamil responded that people consider public hospitals as their own hospitals as compared to private facilities.

Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Javaid said that in his 29 years of practice, he never faced any violence in his private clinic. “I can’t understand what happens to them in hospitals,” he said.

What can be done?

Khilji shared a draft bill has been prepared by the government to provide protection to HCPs. The bill has been approved by the KP Cabinet and needs to be legislated by the provincial assembly.

Reto Stocker, the head of the ICRC delegation in Pakistan, stressed the need for proper communication with the patients.