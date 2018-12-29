43 Islamabad housing societies constructed without CDA’s approval

December 29, 2018

The owners of many housing societies in Islamabad never took the permission of the Capital Development Authority or got their layout approved. 

The development authority revealed this in a report submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday. The court had ordered the forensic audit of 44 housing societies in Zone 2, Zone 5, and E-11.

Only one out of 44 housing societies took the no-objection certificate from the CDA. The court ordered cancellation of the layout of 11 societies, including six in Zone 2 and five in Zone 5.

The plan for any society cannot be approved without the permission of the planning division, according to the building control department.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Government unveils five-year plan for Pakistan’s economic growth

December 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Officers illegally residing on govt land to be sent packing: Sindh IG

December 16, 2018 9:53 pm

In Pakistani village, home is where the cave is

November 20, 2018 11:47 am

CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan says he is ‘safe and sound’ in video message

November 16, 2018 6:40 pm

You can now submit forms for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

October 22, 2018 2:38 pm

CDA continues operation against Korang River encroachments

October 13, 2018 1:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.