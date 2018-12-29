43 Islamabad housing societies constructed without CDA’s approval

The owners of many housing societies in Islamabad never took the permission of the Capital Development Authority or got their layout approved.

The development authority revealed this in a report submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday. The court had ordered the forensic audit of 44 housing societies in Zone 2, Zone 5, and E-11.

Only one out of 44 housing societies took the no-objection certificate from the CDA. The court ordered cancellation of the layout of 11 societies, including six in Zone 2 and five in Zone 5.

The plan for any society cannot be approved without the permission of the planning division, according to the building control department.