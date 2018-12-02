2 KP child rapes: When will our children get justice?

The nine-year-old girl’s body was found in a graveyard in Nowshera while the three-year-old girl was found raped and killed a day after being abducted in a village of Abbottabad’s Havelian tehsil.The girls were sexually assaulted and tortured. Cases were registered. Investigations are under way. Government officials have taken notice.But will there be justice?Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal (The Question), questions the role of our leaders and legislators in putting an end to the unbelievable rise in cases of rape and murder of minors in Pakistan.She asks two crucial questions: Why hasn’t the PTI government been able to implement laws on child sexual abuse and why is there a delay in getting KP’s forensic laboratory up and running?