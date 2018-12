Union council chairmen from 14 districts of Punjab have jumped ship and joined the PTI.

They were all previously in the PML-N and are from Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Muzzafargarh and other areas of the province.

They are expected to announce this move during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday evening.

They have already met Local Government Minister Aleem Khan and signaled their intention to join the party.