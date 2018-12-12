12 pilots, 73 crew members of PIA have fake degrees

At least 12 pilots and 73 crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have fake degrees, the national airline told the Supreme Court in a report on Friday.

The top court has summoned the heads of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the PIA and the universities in the next hearing. The PIA told the apex court in its report that it has 498 pilots and 1,864 crew members in the national airlines.

During the hearing of PIA fake degrees case, the chief justice said that the SC had issued notices to PIA over fake degrees a year ago, but the national airline has not taken any concrete steps.

The CAA officials told the apex court that the pilots with fake degrees are not allowed to fly planes anymore. The pilots get stay orders anytime action is taken against them, said the PIA.

The chief justice assured the CAA and PIA that no other court will interferer in PIA fake degree case.