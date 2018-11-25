Young woman married off to 40-year-old man on jirga’s order in Mardan

November 25, 2018

A 14-year-old girl was married off to a 40-year-old man on jirga’s order in Mardan’s Babozai on Sunday morning. 

The police reached the site and arrested the groom, identified as Inamullah, along with the teenager’s father and brother.

Inamullah got a divorce from his first wife on their orders of the Jirga.

A case has been registered against a cleric and 13 others, including the girl’s family members.

The police took the girl into protective custody and shifted her to Darul Aman.

 

 
 
 

