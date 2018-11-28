Wouldn’t have returned if I wanted an NRO, says Nawaz

November 28, 2018

Photo: AFP

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he would not have returned to Pakistan from London if he wanted an NRO.

“I can’t even think about seeking an NRO,” Sharif told the reporters outside an accountability court on Wednesday. The former prime minister is facing two corruption references–Al Azizia and Flagship− in the accountability court.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam were sentenced to 10 and eight years in jail, respectively, in the Avenfield properties case in July. However, they were released in September after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

Sharif said that he doesn’t like levelling allegations against anyone because it is not in his nature. The former PM criticised the National Accountability Bureau for what he said unjustified action against his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

There was no need to arrest him in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme, he said, adding that the accountability watchdog could not find any evidence against his brother.

 
 
 

