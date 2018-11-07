Work to get Landi Kotal back on power grid to take 5 days

November 7, 2018

LANDI KOTAL: People in Khyber district’s Landi Kotal have been assured that they will get their electricity back in five days after a wind storm took down two towers.

On Friday night, two high transmission line towers located at Wali Khel, Mata Khel, which supplied Landi Kotal grid station from Peshawar, fell in the storm. The entire sub division was plunged into darkness.

People have been unable to pump water supplies as 15 tube wells could not work with the power. They had to fetch water by foot across long distances.


Al Khidmat volunteers and Wapda workers have been working to fix the lines. High tension lines will be laid in the next five days and both towers will be connected to the grid station. Work on the first, smaller tower is 70% done. Work on the other tower has been started.

 
 
 

