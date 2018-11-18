Work begins to clear the way for the Karachi Circular Railway

November 18, 2018
Work to clear the Karachi Circular Railway route has begun on the orders of the Supreme Court. Karachi’s local government needs to clear the 43km route of encroachments.

During his visit to the city's railway stations on Sunday, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani said they have to remove encroachments long the 43km long track.

He said a new 5km long track will be laid that will go from Wazir Mansion to the PAF Masroor Base. During his visit he noted the poor state of some of the stations and ordered that they be cleared.

The city’s local government plans to clear 360 acres of encroachments. There are around 4,653 illegal constructions that will be demolished as part of the drive. This includes some houses.

The KMC has obtained a report regarding illegal occupations as well.

In Gharibabad, a furniture market has been set up on the KCR route and in Nazimabad, a petrol pump. In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, near the Gilani Railway Station, a beauty parlour has been set up. In SITE area, a textile mill was constructed on the route.
 
 
 

