Wood warehouse catches fire along Super Highway in Karachi

November 4, 2018




A wood godown or warehouse caught fire along the main Super Highway in Karachi on Sunday afternoon.

The warehouse is located near Chakar Hotel.

The fire brigade dispatched seven vehicles to the site and the firefighters say they are working to make sure it doesn’t spread. Initially, five vehicles were sent.

The KWSB managing director has issued a high alert to ensure the fire brigade is provided enough water to extinguish the fire.

The fire broke out at around 1:30pm and grew in intensity because of the flammable wood stored at the warehouse.

Authorities don’t know the cause of the fire yet and say they are working to control the blaze.

No injuries have been reported yet.
 
 
 

