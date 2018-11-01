Won’t let Pakistan become banana republic, government tells protesters

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak remarked that force will not be used against the protesting religious groups.

“We will not use force against the protesters,” Khattak said on Thursday. He met the leaders of opposition parties, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the state’s tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness.

“We will not let Pakistan become a banana republic,” Chaudry said.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago, on Monday morning.

The trial court and Lahore High Court’s verdicts sentencing her to death have been overturned. The court has also ordered that she be freed immediately if she isn’t wanted in any other cases.

The protests broke out across the country after the top court announced its decisions.

The prime minister doesn’t even wear his shoes when he lands in Medina, Chaudhry added. “Your faith is incomplete without the love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

The minister said that they want to avoid violence but “you can’t fight the state”.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday night, PM Khan had condemned the type of language being used by the protesters.

“They are calling the judges wajib-ul–qatal and inciting people against army generals,” Khan said. “How can a country run like this? We are going through a difficult economic situation.”

“We won’t allow any destruction or violence. Don’t force the government to take harsh steps,” the PM warned the protesters.

Opposition assures its support

The opposition leaders have assured their support to the government, Chaudhry said. “We briefed them on religious parties’ protest and the steps taken by the government.”

“Prime Minister has given government’s line in his last night’s address to the nation,” he said, adding that Pakistan is the only nuclear country in the Muslim world and it would not bow down.

Prime Minister’s visit to China

Khusro Bakhtiar, the minister for planning and development, briefed the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China.

“China has always been a dependable partner of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister will meet the Chinese president Xi and prime minister.

PM Khan will also attend Shanghai expo as guest of honour and meet Chinese businessman.

“China has done a lot against corruption and white collar crimes,” the minister said, adding that the Pakistani delegation will also hold a discussion to form a strategy to counter corruption.