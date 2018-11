A woman delivered quintuplets — three boys and two girls — on Thursday at a private hospital in Quetta.

Abdul Haq, a resident of Quetta’s western bypass area, was blessed with five children. He and his family expressed joy at the birth of five children.

Dr Shamim Mashwani, a doctor at the private hospital, said that the mother and children are in good health. The quintuplets were born through a normal delivery, she said.