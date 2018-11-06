Winds from Kandahar turn Karachi weather chilly

November 6, 2018

 

Karachiites woke up to a chilly morning as cold winds from Kandahar have reached the city.

The weather is expected to cold at night too. According to the Meteorological department, the cold winds will stay for a day to two.

Karachi may also receive rainfall in December.

On Tuesday, the temperature in the morning was recorded at 21°C, while winds were blowing at the speed of 18km per hour. Temperature in Lahore was recorded at 14°C.

Cold weather has enveloped northern areas including Malam Jabba, Kalam and Hunza. Temperatures recorded at -3°C in Kalam and Hunza, -2°C in Astore and -1°C in Bagrot.

Weather in Quetta was recorded at -2°C and 6°C in Muzzafarabad.

 
 
 

