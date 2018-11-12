Wife of ‘missing’ journalist asks court to ensure his safe return

November 12, 2018

Journalist Nasrullah’s wife has appealed to the Sindh High Court for the safe recovery of her husband.

He works for a daily Urdu newspaper Nai Baat.

Men in plainclothes raided our residence in Karachi’s Garden East early Saturday morning, Nasrullah’s wife Ghulam Fatima said in her petition.

After searching our flat, they took Nasrullah with them to his father’s flat. He lives in the same apartment complex and the law enforcers searched their residence too, she said.

Fatima said she has not been informed about the whereabouts of her husband and feels that her husband’s life is in danger.

Advocate Usman Farooq, who is representing the petitioner, said that if there are any allegations against Nasrullah, then they should be mentioned in court and he should be produced before the court. He said that not producing Nasrullah before the court despite the lapse of 72 hours is in violation of the law.

The Sindh government, Sindh IG, Rangers DG, East SSP and Soldier Bazaar SHO are among others that have been made respondents in the case.

Journalist organisations have condemned his disappearance and demanded that the authorities investigate the case.

 
 
 

