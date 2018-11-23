Wedding halls up next after demolition of shops in Karachi’s Saddar

November 23, 2018

 

The Supreme Court has set its eye on the demolition of illegal wedding halls in Karachi as the anti-encroachment continues in full swing.

The top court has ordered the Karachi administration to raze wedding halls near Old Sabzi Mandi and Kala Pull.

A meeting chaired by Justice Gulzar Ahmed was held at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on Friday. The Karachi administration has been told remove all encroachments. He remarked that not a single inch of public land can be used for commercial settlements.

In 2017, the Karachi Development Authority had conducted a drive to raze wedding halls built on welfare plots. At least 50 halls were demolished, including Lalazar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Sara Lawn, situated on University Road.

The operation was a part of a drive against land mafia in Karachi.

In 2015, another drive was held in Karachi in which one of the wedding halls was owned by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Babar Ghauri was demolished. The wedding hall, Florence Marriage Lawn, was situated in North Nazimabad’s Block H.

Sea Breeze building to be demolished 

The building of the Sea Breeze hospital, which is located on MA Jinnah Road, will be demolished too. The dilapidated building is on the verge of collapse, according to an official report submitted to the judge.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed is monitoring the anti-encroachment drive. He comes to Karachi every week and summons the reports from government departments.

He told the authorities to build public parks in Karachi and issued orders to clear the green belts in the DHA. The buildings near Zamzama Park will also be demolished.

Encroachments around Nipa and Rashid Minhas Road will also be razed.

 

 
 
 

